Watch: Elderly Woman Performs Rope-Cycling Like A Pro, Inspires The Internet

Many viral videos of elderly people doing exceptional acts only go on to prove that age is just a number. There is no limit to trying new things in life no matter one's age. Proving the same, a 67-year-old woman has inspired the internet with her zeal as she was seen doing rope cycling like a pro. A video of the woman acing the adventurous sport has gone viral, giving the internet new fitness goals.

The video was shared on Instagram by user Shy Nu (@yathrikan_200). The video caption translates to, "I'm not afraid son, I'll ride the cycle. You just come with me. At the age of 67, that mother came to us to fulfill her wish. We fulfilled it." The user who shared the video claimed that the woman wasn't afraid even a tad bit and was determined to complete the challenge.

The clip shows the elderly woman, clad in a yellow saree fearlessly doing the daredevil stunt. Donning a helmet and safety gear, she peddles the cycle on the thin rope with ease and completes the challenge. What's remarkable is that the stunt was pulled off at a significant height above ground level.

The clip has amassed thousands of views on Instagram and the numbers are only increasing. Internet users who watched the video were left inspired by her and applauded her energy and enthusiasm. One user wrote, ''Age is just a number and this 67-year-old woman proved it right. The adrenaline urgency of rope cycling brought this old lady's heart the biggest joy.''

Recently, a video shared by a woman of her late grandmother paragliding at 80 years of age left internet users both inspired and emotional. The clip showed her grandmother fearlessly taking part in the aerial sport and proving that age is just a number.

