Watch: When Preity Zinta Received An Award From Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves once presented an award to Preity Zinta.

Priyanka Chopra may be sharing screen space with Keanu Reeves in the upcoming installment of The Matrix franchise, but she is not the only Bollywood actress with a Keanu Reeves connection. In 1999, Preity Zinta bagged the 'Best Female Debut' at Zee Cine Awards for her film Soldier - and it was the Hollywood star who presented the trophy to her. A video from the awards ceremony which shows a kurta-wearing Keanu Reeves presenting the trophy to Preity Zinta has resurfaced online and is now going viral again.

The throwback video was shared on a Facebook page called 'Indians on Internet' this Saturday, and has since received thousands of views and a ton of surprised comments. It shows Keanu Reeves being called onstage, along with his then-bandmates Bret Domrose and Robert Mailhouse, to present the trophy. Watch the video below:

In 1999, Keanu Reeves was the bassist and backing vocalist of Dogstar, an alternative rock band that was active till 2002. The band had performed at the Zee Cine Awards, after which Keanu and his band mates were called onstage to present the trophy for the 'Best Female Debut' award.

In August, Preity Zinta had shared the video from the awards ceremony on Instagram to celebrate 23 years in the industry. "Today I celebrate 23 years in movies and I must confess I'm a bit overwhelmed thinking about all those people that have contributed to my journey," she had written at the time. "This video takes me back to the first award I won in the first year of my cinematic journey. I was so shocked I won. It felt like a dream," she added.

Preity Zinta made her acting debut with a supporting role in the 1998 film Dil Se.., followed by a role in the box office hit Soldier. She is currently based in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough, and the couple recently announced the birth of their twins.