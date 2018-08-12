Watch What's Bringing Back 'Old Memories' After 10 Years For MS Dhoni

An image shared on Instagram by MS Dhoni.

'Captain cool' MS Dhoni has shared the secret to keeping a cool head: It's literally a waterfall head massage! About 45 minutes ago, Dhoni took to Instagram to share a video that shows him bathing in a waterfall. In the caption accompanying the video, Dhoni writes about how there were three waterfalls around his hometown, Ranchi, and how he could do this whenever he wanted. Now, bathing under a waterfall after more than 10 years, he says it has brought back some good old memories.

He ends the caption on a funny note by adding that standing under a waterfall is a "head massage for free."

Watch the video below:

Since being shared online less than an hour ago, the video has already collected over 4 lakh views and thousands of comments.

"Love love love this," writes one person in the comments section. "Very cool Mahi bhai," says another.

While it is not clear where the video has been filmed, some in the comments section seem to think the location is Jonha Falls in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

Back in April, another of MS Dhoni's head massages had gone viral on social media - that was given to him by none other than Yuvraj Singh:

