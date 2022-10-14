Watch What Happens Next After A Man Teaches His Pet Dog To Open A Fridge

Picture shows the man teaching his dog to open a fridge.

Keeping pet animals at home requires not only proper care and attention but also a variety of efforts to teach them a few skills. You've probably seen pet videos online where they help their owners with household chores. One such video shows a pet owner teaching his dog how to open a refrigerator.

A man and his dog sit in front of a refrigerator in the now-viral video. First, the man connects a rope to the refrigerator's handle and instructs his dog to pull the rope to open the refrigerator's door. Later in the video, the dog uses its skills to grab a reward for itself and another dog with it. In the footage, the man can also be seen unwrapping the treat and feeding it to both dogs.

The video was shared by an official Instagram page named Golden Retriever Life five days ago.

"Lesson learned," reads the caption, while the super text in the video reads, "Teaching my dog to open the fridge thinking nothing could go wrong."

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 2.7 million views and more than 1.5 lakh likes but still counting. Instagram users have been impressed with this technique and left heartfelt remarks in the post's comment area.

"Such a smart dog," wrote one user, while another said, "Great job. Now next time bring me a cold drink, please."

Relating the scenario to herself, another user wrote, "My Golden knows the sound of the cheese stick wrapper."