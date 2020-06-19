Watch What Happened When Little Alligators Took On A Gigantic Stork

Baby alligators fight a large wood stork in this video.

Mark Twain once famously said that "it's not the size of the dog in the fight, it's the size of the fight in the dog" that matters. Never before has that point been illustrated as well as in this video of little alligators taking on a bird twice their size.

A video shared on Instagram by Gatorland - a theme park and wildlife preserve in Florida - has captured the fight between a huge wood stork and a couple of baby alligators. The video begins by showing one of the juvenile reptiles jumping and snapping at the large stork, who hits back fearlessly. Daunted, the baby alligator recedes into water while one of its siblings takes its place in the match. The wood stork - a large American wading bird - follows the gators into water, snapping its beak aggressively.

Unluckily for the baby alligator, the stork is too powerful a rival. With one final and unsuccessful attack, the gator swims away, defeated.

"Don't freak out, all the animals are fine, just a lesson regarding nature," wrote Gatorland on Instagram while sharing the video. "Small alligators are feisty no doubt but still very vulnerable to a gigantic wood stork. That clicking sound you hear is his beak," they added.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared one day ago, the video has been viewed over 71,000 times on the photo and video-sharing platform, along with hundreds of comments.

"Wow. Love it. Those little gators are protecting their spot," wrote one Instagram user.

"One day that alligator is going to eat that bird for breakfast," another predicted.

What do you think of the video? Let us know using the comments section.