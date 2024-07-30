Watch: Parents Make Their Children Pose Next To Alligator For A Pic In US, Internet Is Livid

The incident happened in Everglades National Park in Florida

Ensuring the protection of children and keeping them safe is one of the most fundamental duties of parents. Recently, a video has resurfaced online, showing parents recklessly encouraging their children to pose for photos alongside a wild alligator. The incident happened in Everglades National Park in Florida which is home to many different types of wildlife.

The footage which was originally shared on TikTok last year, captures the adults urging their two young girls to stand alarmingly close to the massive reptile. The girls seem visibly nervous and hesitant, yet the adults seem to ignore their concerns. Meanwhile, the alligator is seen lying with its mouth wide open on the side of the road. Another woman is also seen posing for a picture, seemingly oblivious to the danger. She then calls a child over to join her for another photo, while a man also takes a risk by posing with the child near the alligator.

''Don't think that is the brightest idea,'' the video was captioned by an Instagram account.

Watch the video here:

The irresponsible behaviour has sparked widespread anger and concern for the children's safety. Several users slammed the parents for prioritising a photo opportunity over their kids' well-being and putting them in harm's way.

One user called, ''Love how their 1 smart kid is fighting to stay far away and mum restrained them firmly in the danger zone.''

Another wrote, ''Sure, letting the kids get cosy with an alligator is a brilliant parenting move. What could go wrong?''

A third said, ''People don't understand or think about how fast Gators are in water AND on land.''

A fourth added, ''Funny that kids are the only ones showing appropriate fear of that beast.'' A fifth wrote, ''How can parents allow this? Infuriating.''

According to Wild Florida, alligators are capable of quick bursts of speed in short distances and can reach up to 35 miles per hour on land.