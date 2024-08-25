Video: Woman, Standing In A Pond, Feeds Massive Alligator, Internet Reacts

The clip has gone viral and has prompted many reactions from internet users.

Most individuals wish to avoid encountering alligators. However, some daring people willingly dive into the thick of the action. A recent video shows a woman swimming in the same pond as an alligator. The clip has gone viral and has prompted many reactions from internet users.

Gabby, an animal rescuer and the owner of Bellowing Acres Alligator Sanctuary appears in the video, which was posted to Instagram. The woman, who is known for her daring confrontations with alligators, appears in her most recent video swimming in a pond near a huge alligator named Bella, who is very hostile. Due to this, Gabby and her team are attempting to calm Bella down so that she does not become enraged when fed. As soon as Gabby enters the water, Bella approaches her and controls her with a stick. She then proceeds to feed the alligator.

"Working with Bella the alligator! Bella is pushy and feisty, but we are working on her being calmer around food. @gatorboys_chris has been teaching me a lot about training in the water and how to use the stick to keep a safe distance and keep control. Never ever swim with or feed wild alligators! This was filmed at our sanctuary @bellowingacres," she wrote in the caption of the video.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over three lakh views and nine thousand likes on the social media platform.

"Awesome work, Gabby! It's also neat to see how it looks for anyone other than Chris to feed or swim with the gators. It's clear that it takes many years to develop such sophisticated multitasking, especially while narrating the process out loud. You are extremely brave for wading out there with a tiny stick. Keep crushin' it!!" said a user.

Another said, "You showed her you are in control! Good for you. I know she is super bold."

"Gosh she's so wonderful and you are doing amazing work with her!" remarked a person.

