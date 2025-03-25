Watch: US Man Gets Invited To Wedding By Auto Driver, Says "Indian Hospitality Is..."

An American travel vlogger's post with a word of appreciation for Indian hospitality after attending a wedding in Delhi is going viral online. Taking to Instagram, Jack Rosenthal shared a video of him dancing at an Indian wedding. In the caption, he explained that his presence at the wedding happened by chance. He was invited to experience the celebrations by his autorickshaw driver who he met while exploring the national capital. He said he mentioned to his tuk-tuk driver that he had always wanted to experience an Indian wedding. And as luck would have it, the auto driver's cousin was getting married the next week and he promptly extended an invitation to the vlogger. Mr Rosenthal then quickly rearranged his travel plans just to experience a big fat Indian wedding.

"For the plot: After spending the day with our tuk tuk driver Raju... we told him how much we wanted to experience an Indian wedding. As fate would have it, his cousin was getting married the following week, and he insisted we must come! So without hesitation we rearranged our travel plans and headed back to Delhi a week later to attend a real Indian wedding... 1000%worth it!" Mr Rosenthal wrote while sharing a video from the wedding.

"Indian kindness and hospitality is truly amazing," he remarked.

Watch the video below:

The American vlogger shared snippets from the wedding. In the video, he is seen dancing and laughing with the auto driver's family.

Mr Rosenthal shared the video just a day back and since then, it has accumulated more than 682,000 views and nearly 30,000 likes.

Also read | Bengaluru Entrepreneur Faces Backlash For "Unpaid" Job Ad, He Reacts

Reacting to the clip, one user wrote, "You bestied so hard! Love it." "Now this is a flex," commented another.

"Love the Energy & Vibe," said a third user. "Give bro an adhaar card for those thumkas," wrote another.

"This has to be the sweetest thing," one user said. "Bro if have a time then you must be join Rajasthan wedding," suggested another.