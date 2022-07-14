Watch: UP Police Shares Football Match Video To Warn Against Cyberattacks

The video racked up more than 3,500 views and hundreds of likes.

Uttar Pradesh's police department has come up with a unique way to deliver an important message about using strong passwords.

In today's world where everything is digital, having a strong password is very necessary to protect oneself from hackers and phishing software. But even after knowing the importance of protection against cyber fraud, we often tend to not put in actual efforts to think of a secure combination for our apps and systems.

This is probably the reason why the UP police thought of a unique way to drive home the message.

Take a look at their Instagram post below:

The Uttar Pradesh police department used a football match video to highlight the importance of using strong passwords. In the clip, a player, marked as a "hacker", is seen kicking the football into the net. However, a goalkeeper, marked as a "strong password", masterfully does a backflip and prevents the goal.

In the caption, the UP police wrote, "Don't let hackers score against you! Somersault your way out of a cyber criminals attack with a strong password as the goalkeeper of your accounts."

Also Read | Elon Musk's "Ancient" Business Card Finds Its Way To Internet. He Reacts

Since being shared, the video has racked up more than 3,500 views and hundreds of likes.

Cybercrime includes everything from theft and embezzlement to data hacking and identity theft. According to previous reports, cybercrime was up 600% as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has advised people to use at least eight characters, with a mix of special characters and a combination of lower and uppercase letters, to create passwords. The ministry also suggested changing passwords every two weeks.