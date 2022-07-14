Elon Musk's 'Ancient' Business Card Finds Its Way To Internet. He Reacts

Elon Musk's throwback business card has become an instant hit on Twitter. (FILE)

A picture of Elon Musk's business card from 1995 has found its way to the internet. The card, in question, is from when Mr Musk started the company Zip 2. It has the usual details including a phone number, fax and email address. The card addresses Mr Musk as “Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer. and Co-founder”.

The note attached to the post read, “Elon Musk's business card from 1995.” The user also tagged the Tesla Boss to it.

Well, Elon Musk didn't miss it. He was quick enough to drop a comment under the post. He simply wrote, “Ancient times”.

Ancient times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 13, 2022

Elon Musk's first venture Zip2, one of the first internet maps and directions services, was launched in 1995. Well, who knew that the company would make him a millionaire. After running it for a few years, Mr Musk decided to sell it to Compaq for roughly $300 million in 1999. And the rest is history.

Now, coming back to Elon Musk's throwback business card, which has become an instant hit on the social media platform.

A user said, “I bet that business card is worth millions right now.”

I bet that business card is worth millions right now. ???? — yanda Maro (@MaroYanda) July 13, 2022

To this, a few wondered “how much that would go for at auction?”

Wonder how much that would go for at auction ???? — Abhi (@abhionline) July 13, 2022

A person said he will now send an email to Elon Musk.

now i'm writing him an email — claudio barbero (@clabarbero) July 13, 2022

Some wanted to know who has the number now?

whos phone number is this now ? — Mr.MutherFacker (@MMutherfacker) July 13, 2022

“Does the email address still get through toElon Musk?” read one of the comments

Lol, does the email address still get through to @elonmusk? Or has it been clumpped together to a bunch of other emil adresses one has, well, incorporated over the last 35 years or there abouts... ???????? — Entheo Soul (@EntheoSoul) July 13, 2022

A curious user wrote, “So Elon Musk's email now is emusk@tesla.com?”

So elon's email now is emusk@tesla.com? — Paul Rivera (@shikinakamoto) July 13, 2022

Some were super impressed by Mr Musk's journey and wanted to know "what does your current business card look like?"

Wow. What does your current business card look like? — wergelé s mckenzie (@macksport) July 13, 2022

Elon Musk, later, co-founded SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Right now, he is the richest person in the world.