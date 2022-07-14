Elon Musk's "Ancient" Business Card Finds Its Way To Internet. He Reacts

A picture of Elon Musk's business card from 1995 has found its way to the internet. The card, in question, is from when Mr Musk started the company Zip 2. It has the usual details including a phone number, fax and email address. The card addresses Mr Musk as “Chairman of the Board, Chief Technology Officer. and Co-founder”.

The note attached to the post read, “Elon Musk's business card from 1995.” The user also tagged the Tesla Boss to it. 

Well, Elon Musk didn't miss it. He was quick enough to drop a comment under the post. He simply wrote, “Ancient times”.

Elon Musk's first venture Zip2, one of the first internet maps and directions services, was launched in 1995. Well, who knew that the company would make him a millionaire. After running it for a few years, Mr Musk decided to sell it to Compaq for roughly $300 million in 1999. And the rest is history.

Now, coming back to Elon Musk's throwback business card, which has become an instant hit on the social media platform. 

A user said, “I bet that business card is worth millions right now.”

To this, a few wondered “how much that would go for at auction?”

A person said he will now send an email to Elon Musk. 

Some wanted to know who has the number now?

“Does the email address still get through toElon Musk?” read one of the comments

A curious user wrote, “So Elon Musk's email now is emusk@tesla.com?”

Some were super impressed by Mr Musk's journey and wanted to know "what does your current business card look like?"

Elon Musk, later, co-founded SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink and The Boring Company. Right now, he is the richest person in the world.

