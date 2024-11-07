Watch: Underprivileged Children In Lucknow Create Bridal Wear Inspired By Sabyasachi, Designer Reacts

In the video, the young designers proudly wear their creations, posing confidently

Sabyasachi Mukherjee's impact on the fashion industry extends beyond his stunning designs, influencing cultural perceptions, promoting traditional craftsmanship, and inspiring a new generation of designers. His iconic designs have now inspired a group of underprivileged children in Lucknow, who recreated his masterpieces under the guidance of Innovation for Change, a non-profit organization. The NGO recently shared a heartwarming video on Instagram featuring underprivileged children modelling the bridal wear pieces crafted by them. In the video, the young designers proudly wear their creations, posing confidently in front of the camera.

''We are Lucknow based NGO Working with 400+ slum children and provide free education to these children, these dress were design by our student and all student those who are performing in this these are from slum. These kids come from extremely poor and helpless families… They try to create designer dresses through their creativity by sorting out all the clothes they get from locals and people from the neighbourhood as charity. They recently decided to do something like this after watching a new @sabyasachi video,'' the NGO explained.

The NGO further highlighted the remarkable talent behind the camera, revealing that the video was shot by 15-year-old aspiring filmmakers who are diligently working to refine their skills every day.

The video quickly went viral and grabbed the attention of none other than Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. The renowned designer showed his appreciation by leaving a heart emoji in the comments section and re-shared the video on his own Instagram account.

Reacting to the video, one user wrote, ''More power to these kids….. lots of love and blessings.''

Another commented, ''Seeing such a beautiful portrayal of Indian bridal beauty reminds me that elegance and grace aren't defined by wearing a Sabyasachi/Manish Malhotra label or by caste, creed, or class….. It's more about the spirit and authenticity each person brings. Hats off to everyone involved for showcasing the true essence of Indian beauty - the whole concept is just.''

A third said, ''All I see is making these teens a model only gives them so many dreams. This exposure is innovative. And well the clothes look amazing on no matter who is wearing them. So it's great.''