SRCC Dream Library Donated Over 14,250 Books To Underprivileged Children

SRCC Dream Library, a project initiated by the Connecting Dreams Foundation - SRCC Chapter, aims to enrich the lives of the underprivileged by establishing libraries in Orphanages, NGOs, and Old Age Homes. With around 38 libraries set up and over 14,250 books donated, impacting more than 3,500 lives, the project is committed to its mission of spreading knowledge and positivity.



Quoting Garrison Keillor, "A book is a gift that you can open again and again." The students of CDF SRCC view books as conduits of dreams, capable of transcending boundaries and inspiring limitless possibilities. Through Project Dream Library, they endeavour to provide underprivileged children with access to education, recognising it as their fundamental right.



The recent expansion at NGO Gurudikshaam saw over 100 books donated to more than 70 underprivileged children, promising not just enlightenment but also potentially altering the trajectory of their families. Recognising education's transformative power, the project believes in the ripple effect, where educating one generation can uplift many more to come.



Establishments like the one at Sanjay Camp in 2023, benefiting over 60 children, highlight the tangible impact of the project. Partnerships with changemakers like the Triveni SHG further amplify the reach, spreading the message of education in nearby slums.



Looking ahead, the project aims for even broader impact, envisioning ventures into vocational training, specially-abled courses, and regular sessions at institutions catering to the blind and transgender communities. Their unwavering dedication reflects a commitment to bridging gaps through knowledge and imagination.