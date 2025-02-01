Watch: Turkish Man Smashes World Record With Axe Throw, Hits Target From Over 183 Feet

A Turkish man has set a new Guinness World Record by throwing an axe a remarkable distance of 183 feet, 8.72 inches. Osman Gurcu, 43, broke the record for the longest axe throw, surpassing the length of an Olympic swimming pool, which measures 164 feet. His throw beat the previous record of 143 feet set by American Jesse Rood. This achievement marks Gurcu's eighth Guinness World Records title.

According to the Guinness Book of Records, Dad-of-two Osman told us that he's constantly checking the Guinness World Records website and social media channels for new challenges he can take on. And his dream is to one day open our annual book and see himself within the pages.

"It was an incredible feeling to break the record because the distance is very far, and you have to be able to get far, and at the same time, the axe has to get stuck in the target board. I hit it many times, but it didn't get stuck, and I never gave up," Osman Gurcu told GWR.

Watch the video here:

Osman Gürcü from Türkiye has achieved the farthest axe throw with a distance of 56 meters (183 ft 8.72 in) 💪 pic.twitter.com/mNJYJM92nM — Guinness World Records (@GWR) January 29, 2025

Osman, who works as a private security guard, says he couldn't train for the record as much as he would have liked to because of how cold and wet it was.

And while he was working up to breaking the record, it was broken by somebody else, extending the distance he had to achieve. Luckily for Osman, he says throwing is a natural talent he's had since childhood.

Osman said, "I plan to break more records. In January, I plan to break the bullseye record for shooting a red dot in the middle of a dartboard from the farthest distance. This record is a very difficult and important record for me. Also, the series of basketball shooting records will continue, and I will try even more interesting records.

"Being a record holder makes me very happy."