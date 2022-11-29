Watch: Train Arrives After 9-Hour Delay, Passengers' Reaction Delights Internet

The Twitter video has garnered nearly 6,000 views and several likes.

A video showing people's reaction to their train arriving at the station after a 9-hour delay has surfaced on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter by a user named Hardik Bonthu on Sunday. It showed people dancing and celebrating, rather than looking tired even though their train arrived at the station after a very long wait.

"Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived," Mr Bonthu wrote in the caption of the post. In the comment section, the Twitter user also said that some people were aware that the train was late and left their hotels late, however, it one-upped the passengers and arrive even later.

Watch the video below:

Our train got late by 9 hours. This is how people reacted when it arrived. pic.twitter.com/8jteVaA3iX — Hardik Bonthu (@bonthu_hardik) November 27, 2022

The video opened to show hundreds of passengers patiently standing on the platform, eagerly looking at the bright light from the train coming from a short distance away. Seconds later, as the train slowed down next to the platform, people were seen dancing, clapping and celebrating the arrival of the passenger rail. In the clip, one person was even seen bowing before the train, thanking it for finally arriving.

Since being shared, the Twitter video has garnered nearly 6,000 views and several likes. In the comment section, while some users found the video funny, others said that Indians somehow find a way to make a meme out of any situation.

"India mein chahe jo problem ho log meme hi bana dete hai (No matter what the problem is, in India, people make memes)" wrote one user. "This is normal in India. Aise desh hai mera (Such is my country)" said another.

A third commented, "Hahaha! A day wasted but then these moments are damn great." A fourth added, "It's so fun and funny at the same time. At least they were jovial," "Yehi toh khoobsurti hai iss desh ki (This is the beauty of this country)," said another.

Mr Bonthu did not reveal the name of the train. Station, where this incident took place, is also yet to be known.

