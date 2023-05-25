Watch: T-Shirt, As Big As A Rugby Pitch, Breaks Guinness World Record

The t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 ft) long and 73.48 m (241.08 ft) wide.

Guinness World Records has announced that the world's largest t-shirt has been prepared in Romania using around half a million recycled plastic bottles.

This masterpiece was produced by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania, and Federatia Romana in an effort to promote recycling.

According to the Guinness World Records, "It measured in at a staggering 108.96 m (357.48 ft) long and 73.48 m (241.08 ft) wide when it was unfurled in Bucharest, Romania, on March 27. The fabric of the T-shirt was made out of more than 500,000 recycled plastic bottles, which took over three weeks to collect and a month for seamstresses to sew."

The largest t-shirt is 108.96 m (357.48 feet) long and 73.48 m (241.08 feet) wide, achieved by Asociatia 11even, Kaufland Romania and Federatia Romana.



After the record attempt, the t-shirt was broken down into 10,000 individual items of clothing for underprivileged children. pic.twitter.com/lFVS9hIbPw — Guinness World Records (@GWR) May 24, 2023

The design is a reinterpreted model of the national flag, a tricolour belt that's also used on the official jersey of the Romanian rugby team.

The organisation Asociatia 11even was able to gather more than twice the amount of plastic bottles required to make the T-shirt thanks to the assistance of the nearby store Kaufland Romania.

At the Arcul de Triumf National Rugby Stadium, where the t shirt was on display for the public, more than 120 volunteers from Bucharest rugby teams came to help spread the shirt out across the pitch.

10,000 regular-size T-shirts will be made from this enormous fabric and given to underprivileged children.