Watch: Street Artist Spray Paints Colosseum On Apple MacBook, Internet Calls It 'Masterpiece'

A video of a man spray painting an Apple laptop on the roadside in Rome, Italy, is going viral on social media. The short clip, shared on X (formerly Twitter), shows the artist using spray paints, fire, pieces of paper and other equipment to create a wonderful painting of the world's largest ancient amphitheatre, the Colosseum. X user @pareekhjain shared the clip, with the caption, "A man let this street artist spray paint his laptop. Talent! This was filmed in Rome, Italy, next to the Colosseum".

The video shows a man handing his Apple MacBook to the artist and asking him to paint it for him. The man then tells the artist to spray paint a "good picture of the Colosseum". After this, the artist starts making the painting with the help of spray paints, fire and other equipment. Minutes later, he hands the customer the final product, which leaves him amazed.

Watch the video below:

The clip was shared a few days back and since then it has accumulated more than 63,000 views and hundreds of likes. In the comments section, users praised the artist for his amazing work.

"Wow, that's bold! The artist's talent is undeniable. Hopefully, the laptop still works like a masterpiece!" wrote one user. "This is a pinnacle of art," said another.

"Excellent talent, did not expect it to look like that . the guy definitely earns his living unlike the freeloaders illegal immigrants," expressed a third. "Great talent. Man earning his living with nice, honest work unlike the freeloaders , illegal immigrants," commented a fourth user.

