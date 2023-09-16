Watch: Street Artist Surprises People With Marionette Painting Skills

This video shows a Marionette puppet making a painting.

A video featuring a talented artist demonstrating remarkable marionette manipulation abilities has become a viral sensation on the internet. In this video, a marionette puppet is seen making a painting in a mesmerising street performance orchestrated by an artist who will astound you with their exceptional marionette-playing talents.

The delightful street performance took place in Santiago, Chile, and it was masterfully orchestrated by the talented artist known as Rodrigo Juarez.

Rodrígo Juárez is a street artist performing in Santiago, Chile with such surprising skills, that his puppets are able to paint



[source: https://t.co/1haxbZdUps]

[more videos: https://t.co/cCef7lSwSO]pic.twitter.com/glDKrJEBOZ — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 21, 2023

Marionette performances often require a high level of dexterity and precision from the puppeteer as they manipulate the strings to bring the puppet to life with fluid and realistic movements. When such a video goes viral on the internet, it's a testament to the talent and creativity of the artist.

The video has become so popular that it has received nearly 1 million views on the internet. The post has garnered a lot of attention from users, with many leaving interesting comments.

"Street entertainment is the best. I've travelled many places and seen some amazing art, singers, musicians, and just odd stuff. It's not just about the money; they really do this because they love to show people what they can do. Very passionate people," commented a user.

"Artists in today's world are underappreciated. Nobody's looking for the next Picasso, and that could be a good thing, as those without a passion would then be filtered out, and those with one will be very likely to shine like this guy," wrote another user.