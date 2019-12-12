Watch: Store Manager Lunges To Save Baby From Dangerous Fall

A pawn store manager in Utah is being lauded for springing into action to catch a baby about to fall off the store's counter. Bill Reel, the store manager of Family Pawn in Hurricane, was filmed on surveillance cameras lunging to save the baby from what could have been a dangerous fall. According to Daily Mail, the incident took place on Saturday, when two women came to the store with the baby to shop for firearms.

A video of the incident shows the baby being placed on the store's glass counter as an employee helps the women look at firearms. As the women were looking at the guns, the baby somehow lost his or her balance and was about to fall head-first onto the floor when Mr Reel sprung into action.

The video shows him catching the child in the nick of time.

"I reacted, probably within an 8th of a second," Mr Reel said to Fox News. "I saw the baby bob just enough to show me that it could barely hold itself up and I just ran toward it.

"There is no doubt that would have been a serious injury, if not a brain injury as well," he said. "It was going headfirst into the concrete."

Mr Reel, who says they avoided a "disaster", is now being praised for his quick-thinking.

Pawn store manager saves baby who fell off counter



Good catch! This is the kinda of News I like to hear about. — Sire (@Michael28749799) December 11, 2019

I was thinking the same thing. Dudes not even on camera at first comes flying on with the speed of a dad. — Billy Barber (@BilbarrBarian) December 11, 2019

In June this year, a mother was caught on camera saving her son's life with her lightning-quick reflexes, catching him just as he was about to fall down four floors.