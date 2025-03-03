Utah Woman, Accused Of Killing Husband, Wanted To 'Eliminate Bad People'

A Utah woman, accused of killing her estranged husband, has compared herself to the Queen of Hearts from "Alice in Wonderland," known for saying, "Off with their heads!" which means she likes strict punishment.

During questioning, Jennifer Gledhill, 42, said she wouldn't mind being put to death if she truly deserved it, The New York Post reported. "Not if I deserved it. I always preached that I was like the Queen of Hearts in my past lives because I'm like, 'Off With Their Heads,'" Gledhill said.

She added that if all the bad people in the world could be gathered on an island or eliminated, she could turn the country into a better place.

"I'm like, if we could just round up the scum of this Earth and put them on an island or just kill them all, I could shipshape this country into a good place," she said.

According to prosecutors, she killed her husband, Matthew Johnson, 51, so that she and her lover could be together.

Gledhill's boyfriend has provided screenshots of their texts and presented their call recordings to the authorities.

Prosecutors said the boyfriend, whose identity has not been revealed, was recording a phone call just before she reported Matthew missing. She then confessed her crime, apologised to him, and asked him not to see her as a monster.

Her boyfriend was scared when Gledhill told him about the incident, said prosecutors.

As per the investigation, Gledhill fatally shot Matthew last September while he was sleeping in their house in Cottonwood Heights after an argument over an alleged affair. She then allegedly buried him in an unknown location.

Since then, the body of Mr Johnson has been missing.

Investigators said they were moving their search for Johnson's body from an area north of Salt Lake City to a county in northwest Utah. Earlier this month, officials said, dozens of officers and National Guard members went through the Snowville region.

The mother of three was arrested in October and was denied bail.