Cat Survives 115-Meter Fall That Killed A Couple In US Canyon National Park

The cat, now named Mirage, was rescued alive Tuesday night and taken to an animal facility.

Cat Survives 115-Meter Fall That Killed A Couple In US Canyon National Park
The cat's bloodwork showed no signs of abnormality.
Utah:

A cat that fell alongside a couple into a 115-meter-high canyon was the only survivor of the incident in the western United States, an animal protection organization said Thursday.

The feline "was found in a black soft-sided carrier that was dirty and torn, but seemed to have weathered the fall fairly well," the Best Friends Animal Society said.

Its staff estimated the cat is 12 years old. It was found next to two people, a couple that local authorities said had died after falling from a popular tourist spot within Bryce Canyon National Park, in the US state of Utah, earlier this week.

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday identified the victims as Matthew Nannen, 45, and Bailee Crane, 58.

Local media reported the couple died between Monday and Tuesday. The cat, now named Mirage, was rescued alive Tuesday night and taken to an animal facility.

"She was matted and a bit sore, but friendly upon examination, as well as drinking and eating on her own," the Best Friends Animal Society said.

It added that Mirage's bloodwork showed no signs of abnormality but that staff was awaiting x-rays to determine whether there were any other injuries.

