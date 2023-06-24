Watch: Skilled US Cow Performs 10 Tricks In 1 Minute To Set World Record

A cow named Ghost may be seen in a video posted by Guinness World Records completing ten tasks in just 60 seconds.

Trick performances by trained animals are not unusual; we have all witnessed them in various performances. For a very long time, dogs, cats, and even creatures like lions and others have appeared on many shows.

However, witnessing a cow perform these antics is uncommon, and one cow setting a world record in this area is very strange.

According to Guinness World Records, Ghost, a four-year-old Charolais cow owned by Megan Reimann from Nebraska, USA, has set a new record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute, achieving a total of 10.

The record book has listed all the tricks that Ghost performed during her record attempt:

  1. Stay in place.
  2. Come when called.
  3. Self-roping
  4. Spin
  5. Bow
  6. Stand on a pedestal.
  7. Fist bump or leg lift
  8. Bell touch
  9. Kiss
  10. Head nod

According to Megan, Ghost can perform a "large and ever-growing" number of tricks, including the ability to distinguish between different colours!

"I knew Ghost was special from the moment I first saw her," Megan recalled. "I decided then that she was going to do something special."

Megan teaches a trick-training course for horses, and she decided to apply her methods to her "favourite cow."

