Watch: Skilled US Cow Performs 10 Tricks In 1 Minute To Set World Record

Trick performances by trained animals are not unusual; we have all witnessed them in various performances. For a very long time, dogs, cats, and even creatures like lions and others have appeared on many shows.
However, witnessing a cow perform these antics is uncommon, and one cow setting a world record in this area is very strange.
According to Guinness World Records, Ghost, a four-year-old Charolais cow owned by Megan Reimann from Nebraska, USA, has set a new record for the most tricks performed by a cow in one minute, achieving a total of 10.
The record book has listed all the tricks that Ghost performed during her record attempt:
- Stay in place.
- Come when called.
- Self-roping
- Spin
- Bow
- Stand on a pedestal.
- Fist bump or leg lift
- Bell touch
- Kiss
- Head nod
According to Megan, Ghost can perform a "large and ever-growing" number of tricks, including the ability to distinguish between different colours!
"I knew Ghost was special from the moment I first saw her," Megan recalled. "I decided then that she was going to do something special."
Megan teaches a trick-training course for horses, and she decided to apply her methods to her "favourite cow."