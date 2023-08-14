Watch: Shashi Tharoor Shares ''Goosebump-Inducing'' Rendition Of National Anthem By Ricky Kej

The rendition was recorded at London's iconic Abbey Road Studios.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej has released a new instrumental version of the Indian National Anthem on the eve of India's Independence Day. The ''goosebump-inducing'' rendition of the anthem has been created in collaboration with the 100-member Royal Philharmonic Orchestra based in London. Needless to say, the video has left the internet emotional and has garnered high praise from Indians, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Taking to X, Mr Kej shared the video on Monday and captioned it, ''A few days ago, I conducted a 100-piece British orchestra, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to perform India's National Anthem at the legendary Abbey Road Studios, London. This is the largest orchestra ever to record India's National Anthem and it is spectacular! The "Jaya He" at the end gave me goosebumps. Felt great as an Indian composer. I am sharing this historic recording with every one of you this Independence Day - use it, share it, watch it, but with respect. It is yours now. Jai Hind.''

Watch the video here:

What a wonderfully post-colonial way to celebrate #IndependenceDay! Well done @rickykej — you make us proud. https://t.co/3gx39Yrj8C — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 14, 2023

The video has gone viral, and received an outpouring of love and praise from Indians, who called the rendition ''magical'', and ''fabulous.''

Lok Sabha MP and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor also loved the beautiful rendition and wrote, ''What a wonderfully post-colonial way to celebrate #IndependenceDay! Well, done@rickykej— you make us proud.''

Another user said, ''God I'm tearing up! Goosebumps! It's pure magic , love it.'' A third said, ''Truly ‘full circle' scenario. An Indian making Brits play the Jana Gana Mana.''

A fourth added, ''Magical. And the chills!''

Sharing his excitement about the anthem, the 3-time Grammy-winning Composer told ANI, "I am feeling huge Pride. We are a new India. We are participating in international decisions like climate change and global economics. In fact, other countries are taking leadership from us. This anthem is a representation of the new India with the largest orchestra of 100 members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to ever record the Indian national anthem."

