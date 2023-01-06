Watch: Scuba Diver Rescues Fish Trapped Inside Plastic Packet Underwater

The video was shot in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka.

A video of a scuba diver rescuing a fish trapped inside a plastic packet underwater has surfaced on social media and is going viral. The clip was shared on Twitter by climate campaigner Mike Hudema. It showed a small fish stuck inside a plastic bag in the ocean and the compassionate driver rescuing it.

"This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic. Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater. It's time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less," Mr Hudeman wrote in the caption of the post.

Watch the video below:

This Diver rescues a fish trapped in plastic.



Countless marine animals get trapped in plastic waste we discard. Even the smallest plastic packaging is deadly underwater.



It's time to end plastic pollution. This boxing day. Buy less.#ActOnClimate#ocean vid @PearlProtectorspic.twitter.com/iAWiySEChS — Mike Hudema (@MikeHudema) December 26, 2022

According to The Independent, the video was shot in the Indian Ocean surrounding Sri Lanka. Marine conservation organisation, The Pearl Protectors, found the fish in a pile of rocks on the ocean's bed during Boxing Day, unable to move. After spotting the aquatic creature, the diver quickly untangled the fish from the plastic bag before it happily swam off.

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has garnered more than 44,000 views and over 1,600 likes. Commenting on the post, one user wrote, "Protect the water. There are living creatures underneath!"

Viral Video | Whale Gives Birth In Front Of A Group Of Tourists

Another added, "I think it is important to know where most of the plastic waste comes from and whether "we" have any control over it. I am for a reduction in plastic, especially in food packaging since it seems to be related to lower sperm counts. That's a problem."

A third user commented, "The greedy and devastating World of plastic," while a fourth praised the diver and said, "That was so kind. What a good person."

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a video showing a group of fishermen releasing two rare species of Dolphins into the sea after they were trapped in their nets while fishing had gone viral on social media. This incident took place in Tamil Nadu. while some internet users applauded the fishermen for their kind gesture, others expressed that it was a crude way of pulling the fish into the sea.



Featured Video Of The Day Battle For Karnataka Begins: Who Is Winning?