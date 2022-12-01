Watch: Fishermen In Tamil Nadu Rescue Dolphins Stuck In Fishing Net

The internet applauded the fishermen for their kind gesture.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu shared a touching video of a group of fishermen in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu releasing two rare species of Dolphins into the sea after they were trapped in their nets while fishing. In the video, the fishermen can be seen untangling one of the dolphins from the nets. Once they untangle the dolphin, they quickly take it back to the water. At first, the dolphin struggled to swim back into the water, but with the help of the fishermen, it goes deep into the ocean.

Along with the video, the caption reads, "Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today. Great power of fruitful community engagement. We will honour these real Heroes. Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad #TNForest"

Watch the video here:

Tamil Nadu Forest Team & local fishermen successfully rescued and released two dolphins caught in a fishing net in keelkarai Range, Ramanathapuram District today.Great power of fruitful community engagement.We will honour these real Heroes.Kudos Jagdish, DFO Ramnad 👏 #TNForestpic.twitter.com/ZY2VvbNzgV — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) November 30, 2022

Ms Sahu shared the video on November 30 and so far it has amassed more than 36,000 views on Twitter. The internet applauded the fishermen for their kind gesture. A user wrote, "Congratulations to both teams for having rescued and released the dolphins." Another user commented, "Excellent, these fishermen should be rewarded."

Many users also expressed that it was a crude way of pulling the fish into the sea. A user commented, "Anyone who thinks dragging this way may be dangerous. You are right. Tamil Nadu fishermen have good heart for rescuing. But they also need to be trained for how to do it in a right way by Forest dept." Another user commented, "This should not be celebrated at all. Dragging it so roughly would cause injuries to the fin which would kill the dolphin later. Why didn't the Forest dept team instruct them gentler?"



