Watch: Rising Wedding Platform Collapses With Couple In Chhattisgarh

A couple had a more exciting wedding than they signed up for in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur when an elevated platform, complete with fireworks, collapsed during one of the ceremonies on Saturday.

Fortunately, the couple suffered only minor injuries in the incident and the rituals continued after 30 minutes.

During a wedding function in Raipur, the bride and the groom were on a swing suddenly, the harness snaps and the couple take a tumble both of them are safe with minor injuries @ndtv@ndtvindiapic.twitter.com/ABHa2AMDtK — Anurag Dwary (@Anurag_Dwary) December 13, 2021

In a video that went viral on social media, the bride and the groom were seen standing on the platform that was elevating from the stage. Minutes later, the harness snapped, tossing the two on the stage.

No complaint was filed over the incident.

The event management company that planned the programme apologised for the incident.

An employee of the firm said that the accident occurred during the 'Sangeet' ceremony due to some "technical issues".

"No one suffered injuries in the incident. The bride and the groom are safe," he claimed, adding that the company will ensure such incidents don't occur again in the future.