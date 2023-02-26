Watch: Residents At US Senior Centre Recreate Rihanna's Super Bowl Show

A group of upbeat seniors from an assisted-living home in Kentucky, US, recreated a part of Rihanna's Super Bowl performance.

Many people on the internet said that the seniors outperformed the pop icon.

People across the globe were amazed by Rihanna's long-awaited comeback to the stage after she performed a medley of hit songs at the Super Bowl. Not only this, she also announced that she is pregnant with her second child with partner, rapper A$AP Rocky. Her performance at the Super Bowl halftime show, where the Philadelphia Eagles faced Kansas City Chiefs, dominated the conversation on social media. 

Recently, a group of upbeat seniors from an assisted-living home in Kentucky, US, recreated a part of Rihanna's performance. Many people on the internet said that the seniors outperformed the pop icon.

In the 12-second clip posted on Facebook by Arcadia Senior Living Bowling Green, 11 women between the ages of 80 and 92 are seen dressed in all white. Then, a woman appears dressed in all red, holding a microphone and lip-syncing to Rihanna's 'Rude Boy' lyrics.

"Our halftime show > Rihanna's halftime show," reads the caption of the post. Since being shared on the social media platform, the post has amassed over a thousand likes and hundred comments. 

"They certainly would've been a better halftime show," said a user.

"Love this! These beautiful women are still Living their best lives," commented a person. 

A third person said, "This was so amazing to watch. They're having fun."

"These ladies have some moves," added another user.

"Way better than the actual halftime show!!" remarked a person. 

Seniors Martin, Sue Evans, and Pat told the New York Post said that two 20-something Arcadia Senior Living employees had enthusiastically pushed them into making the now-viral video.

