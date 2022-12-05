Watch: Rare Sight Of A Tigress Crossing Road With Her Five Cubs Fascinates The Internet

The video has delighted social media users who loved the fascinating sight



Tigers are rare, elusive animals, which is why the thrill of spotting one in its natural habitat is unmatched. It's always a fascinating and once-in-a-lifetime experience to see a tiger in the wild. However, this time, a few lucky tourists had the rare opportunity to spot not one, but six tigers in their recent safari outing.

The video shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, shows a tigress crossing the safari path as excited tourists are heard chattering in the background. The tigress is not alone and can be seen leading the pack followed by her five children crossing the road one by one. The five little tiger cubs hurriedly follow their mother into the jungle, leaving the tourists mesmerized.

"Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas. I don't know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice," the IFS officer wrote in the caption.

Watch the video here:

Kunti gave a darshan with panchu Pandavas..

I don't know whom the lady was commanding to sit down in the loud voice 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/kwkUEILJCZ — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 4, 2022

Needless to say, the video has delighted social media users who loved the fascinating sight, while many wished that they could be there to witness the rare moment. Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 8500 views and 563 likes so far, with tons of comments.

One user wrote, '' This is amazing Sir. May I know which Tiger Reserve or Sanctuary is this?'' Another commented, '' A lovely way to start my morning. Thank you. I look forward to more coming my way.'' A third criticized the tourists for making noise and disturbing the tiger family. He wrote, "Aren't they supposed to be silent on safari?"



Featured Video Of The Day Man Dies Of Heart Attack During Puja At Madhya Pradesh Temple