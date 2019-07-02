Watch: Rajyavardhan Rathore 'Superb' Coin Trick Impresses Instagram

Rajyavardhan Rathore shared an impressive trick on Instagram

BJP parliamentarian and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore has shared a video on Instagram that is making jaws drop. On Monday, Mr Rathore demonstrated a neat trick that he used to improve hand-eye coordination during his "shooting days". The former army officer, who has won a number of international medals in his shooting career, is seen with three coins on the back of his hand. Then, with some impressive handwork and concentration, he flicked the coins off - and managed to catch all three before they hit the ground.

Statutory warning: the trick, played in slow motion in Mr Rathore's video, is harder than it looks.

"Don't let it touch the ground! A trick I used to do during my shooting days for building hand & eye coordination. ." wrote Rajyavardhan Rathore while sharing the video. Take a look at it below:

The video has collected over one lakh views, besides admiration for the former union minister.

"This is unbelievable! Superb!" wrote one person in the comments section. "Super like. Do share few more such tricks to improve balance," said another.

Actor Vivek Oberoi was among the many who praised Mr Rathore. "Wow! That's like 'matrix' level reflexes!" he wrote, adding that his kids were trying the trick out at home.

Are you trying the trick at home? Let us know how you fare using the comments section.

