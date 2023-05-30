Watch: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan Gives Qawwali Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala In US

Videos of the musician giving a musical triibute to Moosewala has gone viral

Pakistani Sufi singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan dedicated a Qawwali to Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary. The musician who is known for songs including "Mann ki lagan", "Jiya dhadak dhadak", "Bol na halke halke" and "Dagabaaz re", dedicated soulful qawwali "Akhiyan Udeek Diyan" to Moosewala at a concert in California, the US.

Several videos of the concert are going viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

Moosewala, whose real name was Shubhdeep Singh, was shot dead last year on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

In Mansa, a candle march was taken out on Monday in memory of Moosewala.

The late singer's fans and supporters gathered in a large numbers in Moosa village to participate in the candle march to seek “justice” for him. The march was also attended by Moosewala's mother Charan Kaur.

Prayers were held at a gurdwara in Jawahar Ke village in remembrance of the slain singer.