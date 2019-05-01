Watch: Powerful Tornado Touches Down In Romanian Countryside

Dramatic pictures and videos that are viral online show a powerful tornado touch down in the Romanian countryside near the city of Calarasi. According to Euro News, the tornado hit Romania on Tuesday as a result of a cold front which brought bad weather to eastern part of the country.

According to local reports, the tornado caused seven injuries and damage to some vehicles and rural facilities. The injured were passengers aboard a bus that was lifted by the powerful winds and thrown 10 meters into a nearby field, according to the report.

The tornado also destroyed at least 10 houses in Calarasi County.

AccuWeather explains that according to their meteorologist Brian Lada, the winds from the tornado were lifting dust and dirt from the field up into the air, causing the bottom part of the tornado appears darker than the top half.

Severe weather conditions, including thunderstorms and rain, are expected to continue to impact the region until Thursday.

In Malaysia, a huge water spout made landfall in the beginning of April. Pics and videos of that natural phenomenon also similarly went viral.

