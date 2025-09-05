Watch: Orangutan Claps Along To Live Music Performance In Heartwarming Video

A heartwarming video, showcasing the high intelligence and emotional quotient of orangutans, is making the rounds on social media. In the now-viral clip, a man can be seen serenading one of the most intelligent primates with a live music performance. As the singer strutting the guitar is halfway through his performance, one of the orangutans in the group can be seen applauding the performance.

The clip was posted on Instagram by an account identified as @plumesofficiel with the caption, "When he starts applauding". A text overlay on the video also reads: "I was singing for orangutans when this happened."

"It was such a beautiful moment for me to sing and spend some time with Orangutans, they're so beautiful and special. Unfortunately, those animals are facing many threats such as hunting and illegal trade," the singer wrote.

Watch the viral video here:

'Free animals'

The moving incident took place at the La Boissiere du Dore Zoo, a renowned animal park located near Nantes, France, which has since won the hearts of social media users as the video garnered over 4.3 million views.

"Hope you played longer for them. They deserve something beautiful," said one user, while another added: "Omg the way they rushed to their assigned seats when the "concert" started!!"

A third commented: "Oh my goodness - they were a proper audience! Looks like they really enjoyed the music."

A fourth said: "I wish the world could be as gentle and kind as your concerts! Nice humans, free animals, love around everyone and no cruelty whatsoever."

In another video, the user serenades a white tiger as it comes closer to the fence and sits quietly, listening to the song. Throughout the performance, the tiger can be seen attempting to sing along. Some social media users even pointed out that the tiger even smiled during the performance, highlighting the power of music.