Watch: Off-Duty Cop Saves Man From Tragic Train Accident At Mumbai Station

The incident occurred at Goregaon Railway Station.

A Mumbai Police officer, who was off duty, heroically rushed to save a man's life on a local train platform. The man had fallen while attempting to board a moving train, nearly slipping under it. Thanks to the officer's quick thinking, a tragic accident was averted. The incident occurred at Goregaon Railway Station.

In a post sharing the video of the incident, Mumbai Police captioned it, "PC Balaso Dhage, while commuting back home, noticed a man stuck between a moving train and the platform at Goregaon Railway Station. Acting swiftly, PC Dhage averted a tragedy and saved his life."

The video begins with a man trying to board a moving train. He misses a step, falls, and gets stuck in the narrow gap between the train and the platform. Upon seeing the man in danger, PC Balaso Dhage immediately rushes over and pulls him to safety. A few others on the platform then gather around to check on the man.

Watch the viral video here:

The post was shared on August 30 and has since garnered over seven lakh views. It has also accumulated nearly 30,000 likes, with the numbers continuing to rise, along with numerous comments.

An individual wrote, "Salute for a wonderful good work. Salute to your great work for saving the life of a youth by risking your life. I hope the Maharashtra government respects this work properly."

Another Instagram user said, "Great save... Salute to you, sir."

A third added, "Great efforts! Respect to police officer."