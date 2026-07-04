Watch: Mother's Fear Turns Into Joy As Son Keeps Decades Old Promise

A touching video of a son keeping a promise made to his mother in his childhood has moved social media users to tears. The clip shows him taking his mother on her first ever helicopter ride, capturing her fear turning into pure joy.

Instagram influencer Yogesh Rawat shared the video with the caption, "Meri maa ki pehli helicopter ride" (My mother's first helicopter ride). In the clip, Rawat explains that he had promised his mother as a child that once he grew up, he would take her on a helicopter ride. The video shows him fulfilling that promise in Munsyari, holding up the tickets to show viewers.

However, his mother's excitement quickly gave way to nerves at the sight of the helicopter. She can be seen holding onto her son's leg, saying she was scared and did not want to go. Rawat is heard reassuring her, telling her that nothing would happen to her and that he would be right there with her.

Watch the video here:



As the ride progressed, her fear melted into delight. Rawat shares that his mother eventually relaxed enough to put on his sunglasses and began making hand gestures out of happiness, fully enjoying the experience. He also filmed the breathtaking views of his village from above, comparing its beauty to Switzerland.

Towards the end of the video, Rawat reflects that although he was the one showing his mother around, it was the child in him who felt truly happy at having finally fulfilled his old promise. When asked how the ride was, his mother simply replied, "Very nice."

The video has struck a chord with viewers online, with many praising the bond between mother and son. Comments flooded in calling it "the real definition of success" and describing a mother's happiness as "the biggest achievement in life." Others said the video moved them to tears and encouraged everyone to try and give their parents such special moments.