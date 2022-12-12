Watch: Monkey Bends Tree's Branch To Help Deer Eat Leaves

The video shows a delightful coexistence between the monkey and deer.

A video of a monkey and deer has been shared on the Internet showing a delightful coexistence between the two species. In the clip, uploaded by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, a monkey is seen helping out two deer eat leaves off the branches of a tree. It shows the monkey sitting at one end of the thin branch to lower it with its weight. The deer seize the opportunity and start eating the leaves as the monkey waits patiently.

"Friendship of monkey and deer in a forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed," the IFS officer wrote.

Friendship of Monkey & deer in Forest is well documented. Here is one outside it. Helping the dear deer to feed. pic.twitter.com/cvnGDD6ZSw — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 12, 2022

The clip has collected thousands of views on Twitter and drawn various responses.

"Simply humanitarian help which is very difficult to see in humans today," a user wrote.

Simply humanitarian help which is very difficult to see in humans today — bhaskararao.mulpuri (@hitechenggwork) December 12, 2022

Another said, "Human beings should learn from the animals about the art of helping the co-human happily. Distribution and sharing with each other be ensured by all irrespective of religion, race, etc. Thank you so much, Mr Nanda."

Humenbeings should learn from the animals about the art of helping the cohumen happily. Distribution and sharing with each other be ensured by all irrespective of the religion,race,etc.Thank you so much Mr Nanda. — Samikkannu M (@SamikkannuM2) December 12, 2022

Some described the rare interaction between the species as "beautiful".

????Beautiful.... which place is this???? — Devaraj Irkal (@DevarajIrkal) December 12, 2022

One said, "Unbelievable".

Unbelievable — JayJayWanti (@Indus4valley) December 12, 2022

"Nature taught us so many things. Good shot," a comment read.

Nature taught us so many things. Good shoot ???? — Yogesh Jain (@yogpreet) December 12, 2022

A person wrote, "Nature is complete in its own ways."

Nature is complete on its own ways ???? — ???????????????????????? ???????????????????? (@m2navyug) December 12, 2022

One said that the monkey and deer are "friends forever".

friends forever. — Vinay Prajapati (@VinayPr25687168) December 12, 2022

Well, this isn't the only example of the unique friendship that these two unrelated species share.

In October, a video from inside the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras campus showed a monkey hitching a ride on the back of a deer. The baby monkey was seen straddling a spotted deer as the animal walked around casually grazing on plants near a building. The monkey remained unbothered as the deer climbed up and down and bent its neck to reach for the grass.

Featured Video Of The Day Watch: Goons Perform Stunts On Bhopal Roads, Post Videos