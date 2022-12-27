Watch: McDonald's Staff Gifts Laptop To Manager, Internet Is All Hearts

The video has accumulated more than 13,000 views and several likes and comments.

Christmas is a day of gifts and joy. Everyone, from family and friends to colleagues, look for ways to make people feel special. This year, staff in one of McDonald's UK franchises also decided to make their manager feel special and thank him for his hard work and dedication to the team.

A video, shared on Twitter, captured the manager's wholesome reaction after receiving a Chromebook Laptop from his team. "This McDonald's manager was left speechless on Christmas after his staff gifted him a Chromebook Laptop to thank him for his hard work and dedication to the team!" the caption of the post read.

This McDonald's manager was left speechless on Christmas after his staff gifted him a Chromebook Laptop to thank him for his hardwork and dedication to the team! ❤️🎄 #Uxbridgepic.twitter.com/FoNA64F2mg — UB1UB2 SOUTHALL (@UB1UB2) December 25, 2022

In the clip, the manager is seen unwrapping his gift and asking his team "what is it?" Moments later, he is then seen tearing the gift wrapper even further and realising that his team gifted him a laptop. "You guys are not serious," the manager is heard saying, before thanking everyone for giving him such a thoughtful present.

The undated video was shared on Monday and since then it has accumulated more than 13,000 views and several likes and comments.



"That's brilliant and such a show of support and loyalty from his team," wrote one user. "He must do a lot that didn't go unnoticed, nice one from the staff," said another.

A third user commented, "Well done to his team. Good managers are far and few between," while a fourth added, "That's fantastic! Your staff really love working for you and respect you."

Meanwhile, speaking of Christmas presents, an Australian boss recently gave ten of her employees a $100,000 bonus. Gina Rinehart, Australia's wealthiest person, selects ten employees at random to receive a 100,000 Australian dollar Christmas bonus, with one of the winners having only started three months ago. Employees at Roy Hill, which is owned by Hancock Prospecting, were in the running to win a $100,000 Christmas bonus.



