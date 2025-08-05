"Size Of A Small Cat": 22-Inch Rat Found At UK Home

A massive 22-inch rat was discovered at a home in North Yorkshire, England, alarming local officials and residents. David Taylor and Stephen Martin, Eston Ward Councillors, posted about the find on Facebook on July 28, sharing that the rodent measured "over 22 inches long from nose to tail" and was found by a pest control worker.

"It's almost the size of a small cat. And it's not a one-off," they wrote, calling the situation "a growing problem."

The post included a photo showing the large rodent sealed inside a clear plastic bag.

They said it was not an isolated case. They reported an increase in rat sightings across the area, in alleyways, around bins, on overgrown land, crossing streets, and now entering homes. They criticised Redcar & Cleveland Council for no longer handling domestic rat infestations, saying that residents must now pay privately for pest control while public land remains overgrown, bins overflow in some areas, and council-owned plots go untreated, all of which attract rats.

They called on the Council administration to take the issue seriously and support the workers already addressing the problem. They urged the Council to carry out a full vermin survey and treatment plan across the borough, provide proper funding to combat infestations, and coordinate efforts with businesses, landlords, and housing providers so that vermin control becomes part of tenancy responsibilities.

"The longer this is ignored, the worse it will get. We need action, not just advice," the post continued.

In an update on August 3, the councillors said, "The rats are back, and in even greater numbers," they added, along with a photo showing rat holes in a local community.

According to the Wildlife Trust, brown rats are highly adaptable and widespread across the UK, especially in urban environments. They dig burrows and reproduce quickly, with a single female capable of having up to five litters a year, each producing as many as 12 young kittens.