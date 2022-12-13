Australian Boss Gives Ten Employees A $100,000 Christmas Bonus

Gina Rinehart is the Executive Chairman of Hancock Prospecting.

Gina Rinehart, Australia's wealthiest person, selects ten employees at random to receive a 100,000 Australian dollar Christmas bonus, with one of the winners having only started three months ago.

According to News Corp Australia, a source told 6PR Radio's John Hughes Rumour File on Monday that employees at Roy Hill, which is owned by Hancock Prospecting, were in the running to win a $100,000 Christmas bonus.

"Apparently last week Gina told all Roy Hill staff to stand-by for an important announcement," a source told the Perth radio program.

"She announced the fact that she was going to call 10 names out of a hat.

"Those names would each receive a $100,000 Christmas bonus."

On Tuesday, an anonymous Roy Hill employee called the radio station to confirm the rumour. One of the winners, according to the worker, had only been with the mining company for three months.

Gina Rinehart's fortune was built on iron ore, according to Forbes. Rinehart, the daughter of iron-ore explorer Lang Hancock, rebuilt her late father's financially troubled company, Hancock Prospecting, becoming its executive chairwoman in 1992.

Hancock's most valuable asset is the Roy Hill mining project, which began shipping to Asia in 2015. With a portfolio of properties spanning the country, the mining magnate is also Australia's second-largest cattle producer.

The mining magnate is already Australia's richest person, with a net worth of 34 billion Australian dollars, according to the Australian Financial Review's most recent rich list.

According to The Guardian, Gina Rinehart was also spotted at Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign launch at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Wednesday.