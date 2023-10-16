Watch: Man's Reaction After Commuter Calls Him 'Uncle' In Mumbai Local

The now-viral video has amassed a lot of reactions from social media users.

Have you ever had a younger person call you 'Aunty" or 'Uncle'? Most of us would ask them to not call us by that term and instead use 'Didi' or 'Bhaiya'. In a similar incident that took place on a Mumbai local train, a man was addressed as 'uncle' by a co-passenger, who wanted to get off of the train at the next station. His hilarious reaction to this has now gone viral on the internet.

In the now-viral video, a man is seen sitting near the door of a Mumbai local train. Another man, who is not seen in the video, asks him to move and allow other passengers to get down at the next station. The passenger says in the video,"Chalo uncle Borivali aagaya khade hoke baith jana wapas (Okay uncle, next station is Borivali, You should stand up and then sit). " However, he received no response from the man. Then, he reiterated his statement and said "Hello uncle, khade hoke baith jao wapas (Stand up for a bit and then go back to sitting)." To this, the man responds in a witty manner and says, "Kisko bula raha hai wahi nahi samajh aaraha (Can't understand whom you are addressing)." The passenger added, "Uncle baitha kaun hai (Who's the uncle sitting here?)" In a funny and quirky manner, with a straight face, the man says, "Uncle kaun hai? (Who's the uncle here?)"

The video was shared by the account Mumbai Matters on X, formerly Twitter. "Never call someone UNCLE inside a #MumbaiLocal," reads the caption of the video. Since being shared, the clip has amassed 69,000 views and over 500 likes.

