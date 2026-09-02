Watch: Man Shocked By Rs 2.37 Lakh Dental Bill In US, Compares Cost With India

A social media post comparing tooth extraction costs in India and the United States went viral, sparking a conversation around high medical expenses in Western countries. Sharing a video on Instagram, the user named Nitin Malhotra, who has lived in the US for around 15 years, shared his experience with a dentist in the US.

Malhotra, who often posts videos on NRI life, revealed that he went in for basic dental work and expected a standard charge. However, the dentist quoted him approximately $2,500 (around Rs 2.37 lakh) just to extract a single tooth, even with active health insurance coverage.

Also read | Techie Says Rs 2 Lakh Salary Is The Most 'Dangerous' Comfort Zone, Internet Divided

"A $2,500 bill to extract one tooth in America? The reality of US healthcare," read the video's caption, which was originally written in Hindi. "15 years in America-now I'll reveal the truth."

"Even after insurance, the dentist charged $2,500 for just a single tooth extraction. The same procedure costs only Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in India."

"This is the hidden cost of being an NRI that no one talks about."

"What do you think-is this cost justified, or is it a rip-off?" he asked.

Also read | Meet Kerala's Own 'Lamine Yamal', The Teen Going Viral Online For His Looks

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

His video quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking a lively debate about the realities of living abroad.

"That's why I wrote this main post yesterday. I don't have to underestimate dental insurance in America; always get good insurance for health or dental, but yes agree! For dental, India would be the best option also; you can choose to go to Mexico too," one user wrote in the comment section.

"India is much better than America for treatment... but to earn in America is very good," another user wrote.

"I went to India for a root canal. Only paid less than $100 and had a same-day appointment. In America, they gave me a $3500 bill."