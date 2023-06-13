Watch: Man Saves Thirsty Camel's Life By Giving Water To It

The camel was animal was on the verge of passing out.

Everyone's body is depleted by the intense heat, whether they are humans or animals, and plenty of water is required to maintain body functioning.

The body can get so dehydrated from a lack of water that a person may pass out from thirst.

The internet is awash with a video of a guy giving water to a camel that is so thirsty that it is just a few minutes away from passing out.

The video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda with a caption that reads, "Drained by the heat, the camel was a few minutes away from passing out. A kind driver gives it water and revives it. We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. A few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers."

Watch the video here:

Drained by the heat, the camel was few minutes away from passing out. Kind driver gives water & revives it.



We are experiencing unexpected heat waves. Your few drops of water can save the lives of animals. Be compassionate to our fellow travellers . pic.twitter.com/daE7q9otdv — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) June 11, 2023

The video of this noble act has received several views, likes, and comments.

"A good and kind gesture. Sir, expect the unexpected. In summer heatwaves are bound to happen and temp bound to hit 50 C easily and even soar beyond in arid regions. Please make provisions at vantage point.," commented one user.

"God bless this man! This is so correct and shows how living beings should take care of each other... and not cut and eat it!"" wrote another user.