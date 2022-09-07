Watch: Man Performs Bhangra At New York's Times Square And Internet Loves It

The video has garnered over 20,000 likes and more than 242,000 views.

Dance videos go viral the most on social media these days. Now, a video showing a Sikh man performing bhangra at New York's Time Square has taken the internet by storm.

Hardy Singh is a Dubai-based bhangra dancer and teacher who is currently on a world tour delivering bhangra seminars for his company Pure Bhangra, according to his social media bio. Taking to Instagram, he shared the video in which he was seen dancing to the Punjabi song 'Mundian Toh Bach Ke' right in the middle of Times Square.

Watch the video below:

In the caption, Mr Singh wrote, "Ticking of the Bucket List." He further added, "Yes, I danced in Times Square. Yes, In the middle of a road. Yes, We halted traffic. Yes, We waited an hour for the perfect shot. Yes, This was an on-the-spot choreo. Yes, It had to be Punjabi MC. Yes, I am so happy."

Since being shared, the video has garnered over 20,000 likes and more than 242,000 views. Internet users flooded the comment section with fire and lovestruck emojis.

One user wrote, "I really love how you spread your culture to the World, no matter who is looking at you, you just dance with love and passion." Another said, "Wow!! May you keep getting great opportunities to fulfill all your dreams."

A third commented, "Nicely done!! Loved watching it," while a fourth added, "This is insaneeee."

Meanwhile, earlier this year a video of a woman dancing to Bollywood music at Times Square had gone viral. The woman danced on Badshah's "Tere Naal Nachna" song from 2018 movie 'Nawabzaade'. "Some Bollywood thumka at Times Square with strangers (cute ones). Heroine hoon mai wali feel lol," she captioned the video and tagging singers Badshah and Sunanda Sharma.