Video: Elderly Woman Sells Snacks On Mumbai Local, Internet Offers Help

This viral video will not just inspire you but will bring a huge smile on your face

If you are looking to kick-start your day on a positive note, then this new video of an elderly woman selling snacks inside a Mumbai local train might do the trick. This viral video will not just inspire you but will bring a huge smile on your face. In a video shared by Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal, shows an elderly woman dressed in a suit approaching passengers on a Mumbai local train with box of chocolates and other food items. Her spirit is winning hearts on the internet.

Ms Maliwal along with the video wrote, “This woman and thousands of people like her work hard and earn bread for two times. If possible, buy goods from them.” So far, the video has garnered 1, 11,200 views and steadily increasing with 1,238 retweets and several comments. The video was originally shared by a train commuter Mona F Khan on Instagram. Ms Khan wrote, “Vo maang nahi rahe…. Mehnat kar rahe hai… Ho sake utni help karo. #reality (She is not begging, she is working hard, if possible, help her). "

Check out the video here:

Social media users are all smiles after seeing the inspiring video. Many praised the video as it reflects how she is working hard even in old age to stay independent. Social media users praised the elderly woman and a few even enquired for her contact details to extend help.

A user commented, "Salute to this elderly lady. She is inspiring the youth who simply make excuses." Another comment read, "Sometimes we should just buy it without thinking twice and even when there is no need!!!", "Nothing more respectful than living life with dignity," third user wrote.