Watch: Man Offers To Take Holy Dip In Freezing Water On People's Behalf For Rs 10, Internet Calls It A 'Nice Pitch'

A video of a man offering to take a holy dip in freezing water on people's behalf for Rs 10 is gaining traction on social media. The short clip was shared on Twitter on Friday by user Ashutosh Shukla, and since then it has garnered more than 64,000 views and over 1,500 likes.

In the clip, a half-naked man is seen sitting on a railing in the middle of what appears to look like a lake. In Hindi, he is heard saying that if people don't want to jump into freezing water amid the cold weather then he could do it for them. He also tells them to make a payment of Rs 10 following which he would jump in the water on their behalf.

"New Employment," Mr Shukla wrote in the caption of the post.

In the video, the man is also hilariously heard saying that people will get their own goodwill because of their acts but the money that they will pay will go to him. "Aapke naam ki dubki 10 rupaye mein," the man said.

Internet users were quick to react to the video. They flooded the comment section with laughing emojis.

"Isse bada punyakarma business nahi koi dusra (There is no other bigger virtuous business than this)" wrote one user. "Every work should be seen with respect. No work is small. Everyone can't become a millionaire or a babu in a government job. Don't demean his work," said another.

A third user simply commented, "Nice pitch," while a fourth added, "amazing".

Meanwhile, a cold wave has gripped parts of North India. Earlier this week, Dr Kuldeep Srivastava, Head of Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, said that states including Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and North Rajasthan may expect a decrease in temperature by 1-2 degrees along with cold wave conditions in the coming days.

"On a severely cold day, you can see the day's maximum temperature stays 4.5 degrees less than the normal temperature. This situation will remain for the next 2 days in Punjab, Haryana, North West UP, and North Rajasthan. Now you can say that winter has started," Dr Srivastava said.

