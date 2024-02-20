Watch: Man Modifies Toy Car, Takes It For A Ride, Earns Guinness World Records Recognition

Fastest ride-on toy car (modified) was achieved by Marcel Paul at Hockenheimring.

In a remarkable feat, German engineering student Marcel Paul has etched his name into the Guinness World Records by achieving the title of the fastest modified toy car rider. Leaving childhood memories behind, Paul accelerated his miniaturized vehicle to an astonishing speed of 148.454 km/h (92.24 mph), marking a groundbreaking achievement.

The thrilling accomplishment was captured and shared by Guinness World Records on Instagram, featuring a video that showcased Paul almost reclining on his enhanced miniature car as he sped around the Hockenheimring racetrack. The footage garnered widespread attention, amassing over 6.5 lakh views and 21,000 likes within a single day. Viewers were captivated by the audacity of Paul's endeavor, transforming a childhood dream into a reality.

"Ferrari at the price of a bicycle," wrote an Instagram user. "I want to do that; where can I sign up?" joined another. "Nope, it looks dangerous. But well done to the record holder," added a third. "Finally a good world record," wrote a fourth user.

According to the GWR, this extraordinary achievement was the result of ten months of dedicated research and was fueled by Paul's admiration for "Back to the Future," where he aspired to surpass the time travel speed of the iconic DeLorean. Paul's engineering skills and determination have not only earned him a coveted spot in the record books but have also garnered global recognition for his ingenuity and remarkable speed.