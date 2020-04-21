Watch: Man In Lockdown Uses Drone To Go Fishing

Sam Romeo used a drone to go fishing in Sydney.

Self isolating during the coronavirus pandemic, a man in Australia used a drone to catch fish without stepping out of his house. Sam Romeo, a Syndey resident, told 10 Daily that he was tired of his everyday routine of Netflix binge-watching and working from home while staying indoors during the country's lockdown. So the 29-year-old decided to try a new hobby - fishing with a drone.

"I was just bored one day so decided to strap a fishing line to the drone and try my luck," he said.

A video shared on Mr Romeo's Instagram shows him a launching a drone into the ocean to catch a fish. According to his video, it took over 30 minutes and two battery changes for a whiting to take the bait. However, the fisherman decided to release it back into the water as it was undersized.

"When you're being responsible and staying at home but the fish are calling! (The fish was undersize so we released it back)," he wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.

Since being shared online two days ago, the video has received a ton of impressed comments.

"OMG! Didn't know this was possible," wrote one Instagram user in the comments section.

"You're living in 3020," another quipped.

Mr Romeo told 10 Daily that fishing with a drone is not all fun and frolic. "It wasn't as relaxing as real fishing because the drone battery only lasts 20 minutes, so that's always in the back of your mind," he said.

This is not the first time drones have come in handy for people stuck indoors during lockdown. Last month, a message delivered with the help of a drone helped a Brooklyn man secure a date.