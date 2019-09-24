Watch: Man Gets Bitten By Snake While Playing With It On Camera

Man teases a large snake on camera and gets bitten

A man who was teasing a large snake on camera learnt the hard why he should not play with dangerous reptiles when the snake bit him on his forehead while he was looking away.

On a Facebook video posted by Reptile Hunter, the man is seen holding a snake with a brown and silver skin. He holds the snake near his face and blows air at the reptile several times.

Every time he does that, the snake becomes aggressive and tries to lunge at him. The irritated reptile tries to bite the man many times, but he manages to withdraw himself and keep the snake at an arm's length.

Towards the end of the video, the man puts the snake on his head and mocks at the reptile. The next moment, he appears distracted as he looks sideways. That is when the snake puts its fangs on the man's forehead.

Shocked, the man tries to pull out the snake but it clings on to his head. Then he falls off the camera's view.

Recently, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur was bitten by a pair of snakes as she sat on them by mistake. Within minutes, she fell unconscious and died. The snakes had entered the house and were reportedly on the bed which had a printed bed cover. Veterinary experts said the snakes were apparently mating when the woman sat on them.

