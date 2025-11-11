Watch: Driver Shocked As Snake Slithers Out Of Car Side Mirror In Tamil Nadu

A driver on the Namakkal–Salem Road in Tamil Nadu recently had a terrifying experience when a snake emerged from his car's side mirror while he was driving. The driver, who was travelling on the busy road, noticed unusual movement and was shocked to see the snake emerge. The snake appeared to be a small one, possibly stuck in the narrow space of the mirror assembly. He quickly pulled over and started recording the snake trying to get out, leaving passersby stunned. Bystanders jumped into action, calling wildlife rescuers who arrived just in time to rescue the snake from the car.

"A driver was shocked to discover a snake hidden inside his car's side mirror while he was on the move. Fortunately, the driver managed to stop safely, but the situation could have turned dangerous.Authorities and wildlife experts are advising drivers to check their vehicles carefully before starting, particularly after long parking hours or in areas surrounded by vegetation. Stay alert, stay safe a few minutes of precaution can prevent a major scare or accident," the video was captioned on X.

Watch the video here:

⚠️ Safety Alert for Drivers!



Shocking Incident on Namakkal–Salem Road: Snake Discovered Inside Car's Side Mirror While Driving



As the cold and rainy season sets in, motorists are urged to be extra cautious before hitting the road. Always inspect your vehicle thoroughly… pic.twitter.com/AOGzVdArxi — Karnataka Portfolio (@karnatakaportf) November 11, 2025

This incident has prompted authorities and wildlife experts to issue safety advisories, urging motorists to thoroughly inspect their vehicles before starting their journeys, especially during the cold or rainy seasons when creatures often seek shelter in warm, hidden spaces like engine compartments, wheel arches, and side mirrors.

Snakes and small animals often sneak into parked vehicles seeking warmth and shelter, especially during colder months. Drivers are adviced to inspect the vehicle thoroughly, checking under the bonnet, wheel arches, and side mirrors before driving.

The video has gone viral on social media, generating varied responses. While some joked about it, others expressed shock, and concern for the driver's safety. One user wrote, "Objects in the mirror are poisonous than they appear." Another commented, "Not a blind spot. A bite spot."

A third said, "Driver should have stopped the car immediately. It would have been dangerous and fatal if the snake flew and fell on passing motorcycles." A fourth added, "Thanks for the warning, definitely checking my car before driving now."