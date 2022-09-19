Watch: Leopard's Adventurous Climb Atop Mango Tree Goes Wrong

The leopard was rescued after eight hours amid a huge crowd of onlookers.

A video of a leopard resting on a branch of a mango tree has surfaced online. But was it actually resting? At first, it seems that the big cat went all the way up for some adventure but that's not the case. After a few seconds, as the camera zooms out, it becomes evident that the leopard is stuck up there. The animal was rescued after eight hours amid a huge crowd of onlookers.

The clip was shared by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan on Twitter. "Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by a sea of people. We had to rescue him," he said in the tweet.

Wildlife management is a field of daily adventure. Now imagine how this leopard reached there & surrounded by sea of people. We had to rescue him. pic.twitter.com/qvqSdKTzWD — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Kaswan said, "There are SOPs [Standard operating procedures] but then every situation is unique and with different challenges. Every situation demands on-the-spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps. This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation."

He also mentioned that the incident took place two-three months back. The clip was originally shared in June.

There are SOPs but then every situation is unique & with different challenges.



Every situation demands on the spot innovation from crowd control to rescue. And earlier experience helps.



This one was convinced to get down after 7-8 hours of operation. 2-3 months old case. — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) September 19, 2022

Mr Kaswan, back then, also released a set of pictures from the rescue operation.

Few pictures about what it takes to convince the leopard as well as people. pic.twitter.com/uXgGnM3LwE — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) June 22, 2022

This comes a day after a video of a leopard scaling a coconut tree was shared on social media. The clip shows the wild cat almost near the tree's canopy before it starts to make its way down slowly. However, the cat again climbs back as another leopard charges toward it from the ground.

If you wondered why the leopard climbed a coconut tree, see till the end???? pic.twitter.com/ArEe8XR5o6 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) September 18, 2022

The video ends with one of the leopards getting down from the tree while the other stays on it.