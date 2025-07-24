7-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Leopard In UP's Bijnor: Cops

A seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district, police said on Thursday.

Tanika was playing outside her home in Mandoura village late Wednesday when a leopard dragged her away into a field nearby, Circle Officer (Dhampur) Abhay Kumar said.

Following an extensive search operation, the girl's mutilated body was recovered from a field about half a kilometre from her home on Thursday, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Kumar added.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ritu Rani met villagers and assured them that efforts would be made to capture the leopard at the earliest.

Authorities have also issued an alert in the area and urged residents to take precautions, especially during evening hours.

