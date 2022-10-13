Watch: Lanky Stranger Raids Bodybuilding Stage, Old Video Goes Viral Again

The performance makes the other bodybuilders chuckle as well as the spectators.

Every competitive bodybuilding event usually has bodybuilders posing on stage who are well-built, glistening, and bronzed. In general, the judges and audience come to observe this. However, what would happen if a lanky man charged the platform and displayed his flimsiest muscles to the audience? I suppose everyone will begin to laugh. That is what can be seen happening in an old bodybuilding competition video that is currently becoming popular online.

A humorous vintage video of a moment when a skinny guy broke into a bodybuilding competition without permission is resurfacing online and gaining a lot of views.

A man is seen in the video ascending the stairs of a stage that is set up for a bodybuilding contest. The stage is filled with prepared candidates when the skinny man suddenly starts flexing his muscles. The performance makes the other bodybuilders chuckle as well as the spectators.

The guards of the events saw this unauthorised admission and rushed to catch the man, but by that time he had entertained everyone with his antics.

Check out the video here:

You walking into the gym day 1 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zUv7h7iNp6 — Figen... (@TheFigen_) October 12, 2022

The video has been viewed more than twelve lakh times since it was shared online, and it has received 39,000 likes. It has also garnered a ton of comments, where some called the incident funny and others appreciated the confidence of the man.

A user commented, "he knew his place at the top of the podium, he was his own competition, he's the goat."